Fulton County DFCS and DCSS Offices Consolidating
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is in the process of consolidating its Fulton County offices serving both Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) and Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) customers.
Beginning Aug. 1, 2025, customers who previously visited the below mentioned offices to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and medical assistance, as well as customers seeking information related to child support services, will now go to the following location:
|Previous office and location:
|Office location for service after Aug. 1, 2025:
|
Fulton County South DFCS Office 5710 Stonewall Tell Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
|
Fulton County DHS Office
1249 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30318
|
Fulton County SW DFCS Office
515 Fairburn Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
|
Fulton County DHS Office
1249 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30318
|
Fulton Atlanta DCSS Office
1526 E. Forrest Avenue
East Point, GA 30344
|
Fulton County DHS Office
1249 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30318
The Fulton County South DFCS office will remain open and operational but will primarily be used for the agency’s child welfare work. There will only be self-service options available for customers at the Fulton County South DFCS Office. Any customer seeking in-person assistance related to their SNAP, TANF, and medical assistance benefits or child support case must visit the Fulton County DHS Office on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
To better assist customers, DHS provides customers with multiple self-service options, including applying for SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid benefits via Georgia Gateway; completing a child support services application; making a child support payment via the Georgia Family Support Registry Payment Website; completing a paternity acknowledgement form; and accessing child support case information via the DCSS On the Go mobile app.
The Fulton County DHS Office offers ample parking and direct access to the MARTA line.
For more information on DFCS office hours and locations, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/locations. To report instances of child abuse or neglect, call 1-855-GA-CHILD (1-855-422-4453). For assistance with a SNAP, TANF, medical assistance, or child support case, call 877-423-4746. For more information on DCSS office hours and locations, visit childsupport.georgia.gov/locations.
