ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) contracts with Conduent to run an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call center for Georgia EBTcardholders to check their card status, review their account balance, and perform similar functions. On Monday, July 28, 2025, Conduent’s IVR faced a cyberattack, resulting in service disruption.

As Conduent continues its investigation into the attack, the call center remains down with an anticipated reboot tomorrow, Aug. 5. A specific group of EBT cardholders will have their cards locked prior to their monthly benefit distribution due to identified activities occurring through the IVR during the initial attack. They will need to unlock their cards before they attempt to make purchases.

DHS encourages all EBT cardholders to download the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device and to lock their EBT card between purchases and select the “lock my card everywhere” function to deny all in-state, out-of-state, and online transactions.

Once the app is installed, EBT cardholders can register a new account or log in using their ConnectEBT client website username and password. EBT cardholders in need of additional assistance with the ConnectEBT app or locking/unlocking their EBT card can contact the Conduent customer service line at 1-888-421-3281.

Examples of the ConnectEBT app are in the related files below.

As we attempt to resolve this attack, DHS implores all EBT cardholders to be highly vigilant and take the following steps to protect their benefits and personal information.

Protect your benefits from theft