Update on Conduent EBT IVR Cyberattack: Call Center Rebooting Aug. 5, EBT Cardholders Urged to Lock Cards
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) contracts with Conduent to run an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call center for Georgia EBTcardholders to check their card status, review their account balance, and perform similar functions. On Monday, July 28, 2025, Conduent’s IVR faced a cyberattack, resulting in service disruption.
As Conduent continues its investigation into the attack, the call center remains down with an anticipated reboot tomorrow, Aug. 5. A specific group of EBT cardholders will have their cards locked prior to their monthly benefit distribution due to identified activities occurring through the IVR during the initial attack. They will need to unlock their cards before they attempt to make purchases.
DHS encourages all EBT cardholders to download the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device and to lock their EBT card between purchases and select the “lock my card everywhere” function to deny all in-state, out-of-state, and online transactions.
Once the app is installed, EBT cardholders can register a new account or log in using their ConnectEBT client website username and password. EBT cardholders in need of additional assistance with the ConnectEBT app or locking/unlocking their EBT card can contact the Conduent customer service line at 1-888-421-3281.
Examples of the ConnectEBT app are in the related files below.
As we attempt to resolve this attack, DHS implores all EBT cardholders to be highly vigilant and take the following steps to protect their benefits and personal information.
Protect your benefits from theft
- Take the time now to change the personal identification number (PIN) for your EBT card.
- Avoid using high-risk PINs that may be easily identifiable, such as recurring numbers or a number sequence known to others like year of birth.
- Change your PIN after making an online purchase using your EBT card and PIN.
- Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see any, change your PIN right away and report suspicious activity to DHS’s Office of Inspector General at [email protected] or 877-423-4746.
- Never share your EBT card number or PIN if asked through an email, text message, or over the phone.
- Never write down your PIN, store it with the card, or share it with any retailer or agency. DHS will never ask you for your PIN.
- EBT cardholders should change their PIN often, especially before each scheduled benefit deposit.
