ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) contracts with Conduent to run an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call center for Georgia EBT cardholders to check their card status, review their account balance, and perform similar functions. On Monday, July 28, 2025, Conduent’s IVR faced a cyberattack, resulting in service disruptions.

The EBT IVR went back online this morning, however, DHS is instructing Conduent to shut the IVR down temporarily.

DHS encourages all EBT cardholders to download the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device and to lock their EBT card between purchases and select the “lock my card everywhere” function to deny all in-state, out-of-state, and online transactions.

Once the app is installed, EBT cardholders can register a new account or log in using their ConnectEBT client website username and password. EBT cardholders who have trouble accessing the app can also log in to their account via the ConnectEBT website - connectebt.com/ebtconnect/recipient/GA/- and can lock/unlock their cards, reset their password, and register for an account.

DHS will provide updates once the IVR is back online.