SquarePet® Joins Astro Loyalty’s Adoption Rewards Program to Support New Pet Families

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a premium pet nutrition brand known for its veterinarian-formulated diets, is proud to announce its participation in Astro Loyalty’s “Sharing the Love” Adoption Rewards Program. The initiative provides a heartfelt welcome to newly adopted dogs by offering a FREE 4.4lb bag of SquarePet Dry Dog Food through participating independent pet retailers.

As part of the program, new pet parents who adopt a dog from a recognized 501(c)(3) rescue or shelter can visit a participating Astro retailer to receive their complimentary bag of SquarePet food as part of an Adoption Bundle. It’s SquarePet’s way of saying Happy Gotcha Day! and helping families give their new companions a healthy start.

“At SquarePet, we believe every pet deserves the best nutrition from day one in their new home,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of SquarePet. “We’re thrilled to partner with Astro and independent pet stores to support adopted dogs and their families during this exciting transition.”

In addition to the welcome gift, SquarePet goes one step further by offering a Bounce Back Coupon to encourage long-term support and store loyalty. Twenty days after redemption, adopters will receive a follow-up coupon offering $5.00 off a 4.4lb bag or $10.00 off a 22lb bag of SquarePet Dry Dog Food—inviting them to return to the retailer and continue their healthy pet journey.

This collaboration reflects SquarePet’s commitment to pet wellness, community engagement, and the independent pet retail channel. By joining Astro’s “Sharing the Love” program, SquarePet helps strengthen the bond between newly adopted pets, their families, and their local pet store.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

