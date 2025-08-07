Inspect Point Adds Direct Integration with LIV to Suite of Compliance Platform Integrations

Inspect Point announces its new integration with LIV, to add to it's growing suite of third-party compliance portals alongside TCE and IROL.

We’re proud to add LIV to our integration offerings–along with IROL and TCE, making Inspect Point the most connected inspection platform in the industry.” — Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , the leading software platform for fire and life safety contractors, today announced its new integration with LivSafe ( LIV ), a premier digital compliance platform for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). With this release, Inspect Point becomes the first inspection platform to offer direct integrations with all three major third-party compliance portals: LIV, IROL, and The Compliance Engine (TCE).Inspect Point’s integration with LIV allows contractors to submit inspection reports directly to the LIV portal from within Inspect Point-eliminating duplicate data entry and manual submissions and while providing a more efficient way to stay compliant with local codes, whether operating in a single LIV-enabled city or across multiple jurisdictions.“We’re committed to helping contractors reduce administrative drag and stay ahead of evolving code requirements,” said Padraic Doyle, CEO and Founder of Inspect Point. “We’re proud to add LIV to our integration offerings–along with IROL and TCE, making Inspect Point the most connected inspection platform in the industry, and the easiest way to manage third-party compliance from a single platform.”Key benefits of the integration include:- Fast, Direct Submissions: Generate reports in Inspect Point and submit them directly to LIV–no platform switching required.- Two-Way Deficiency Sync: Deficiencies resolved in Inspect Point automatically update in LIV, and vice versa–keeping teams aligned and records accurate.- Batch Reporting: Submit multiple inspections across multiple properties in one streamlined action, ideal for high-volume contractors.- Fewer Errors, Better Records: Synced technician, building, and system data reduces discrepancies and improves documentation accuracy.“At LIV, our mission is to make code compliance seamless and convenient for both contractors and AHJs,” said Chase Norton, Co-Founder of LIV. “This integration with Inspect Point delivers on that vision by removing friction from the reporting process, improving data accuracy, and ensuring that critical life safety information reaches jurisdictions faster and more reliably.”The LIV integration is part of Inspect Point’s broader initiative to offer one of the most extensive integration portfolios in the fire protection industry. By building strong connections with compliance platforms, Inspect Point helps contractors reduce administrative burden, stay compliant, and respond quickly to changing regulations.Learn more about the LIV integration with Inspect Point or request a personalized demo, click here

