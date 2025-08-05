SquarePet to Showcase Innovative Pet Food Line and Enhanced Retail Training Platform at SuperZoo 2025

Premium Pet Nutrition Brand Launches Updated Website Featuring Retailer Portal, Feeding Calculator, and More

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leader in premium pet nutrition, announces its participation in SuperZoo 2025, North America's leading pet industry trade show. At Booth #4161, SquarePet will showcase its full line of innovative pet food formulas, designed by veterinarians and nutritionists to support optimal pet health through purposeful, solutions-based recipes.

In addition to showcasing the product line, SquarePet will unveil its enhanced website experience, built to better serve both consumers and retail partners.

The redesigned platform includes:

--A new Retailer Training Portal, powered by Retail.pet, offering interactive product education and certification resources.

--A Feeding Calculator to help pet parents easily determine precise feeding portions based on pet weight and dietary needs.

--Improved site navigation for a faster, more user-friendly experience across desktop and mobile.

“As SquarePet continues to grow, we remain focused on supporting the retail channel with not just exceptional products, but also tools that make education and selling easier,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “Our enhanced website and retailer training portal are designed to empower store associates with the knowledge they need to confidently recommend the right formulas for their customers’ pets.”

SquarePet’s formulas include solutions for pets with food sensitivities, digestive issues, and protein-specific needs—crafted with veterinarian insight and made with premium ingredients. At SuperZoo, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the full lineup, speak with the team, and experience first-hand why SquarePet is redefining what it means to offer premium nutrition with purpose.

Retailers, partners, and media are invited to visit Booth #4161 to learn more about the new website features, including retailer training access.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.



