Old Trapper Maintains Big Ten Conference-Wide Partnership as Sponsor of the 2025 Discover® Big Ten Championship Game

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its continued role as an Official Sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, including its sponsorship of the 2025 Discover® Big Ten Football Championship Game. One of the most highly anticipated matchups in college football, the Big Ten Championship will take place December 6, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As the Official Beef Jerky partner of the Big Ten, Old Trapper brings fans closer to the action with in-stadium branding, fan activations, and beef jerky sampling. Throughout the championship, Old Trapper will interact with and entertain attendees with jerky sampling and their popular football mega-toss game. Fans will have the opportunity to step into the spotlight at the Old Trapper photobooth, where they’ll create personalized player trading cards to commemorate their visit. Old Trapper will also have in-venue signage and conference partnership branding prominently displayed throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

“College football fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and the 2025 Discover® Big Ten Football Championship Game represents the best of that energy,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “As a proud partner of the Big Ten Conference, we’re honored to support an event that celebrates excellence, tradition, and competition at the highest level.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked beef jerky and snack sticks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



