Supreme Court extends retroactive effect of probation-shortening legislation

In People v. Faial, the Supreme Court yesterday held that 2020 legislation limiting probation for many felonies to two years not only shortens longer probations imposed before the statutory change, but also wipes out earlier probation revocations occurring more than two years after the probations started. The only caveat is that defendants benefit from the ameliorative change only if their cases were not final when the new statute took effect.

