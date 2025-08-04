Submit Release
Opinion | How artificial intelligence is reshaping California's judicial system

This month, the California Judicial Council, which oversees the largest court system in the country, approved groundbreaking rules regulating generative AI use by judges, clerks and court staff. By September 1, every courthouse from San Diego to Siskiyou must follow policies that require human oversight, protect confidentiality and guard against AI bias.

