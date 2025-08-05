Faye Taps Fletch to Scale Embedded Travel Insurance Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fletch, the API-first platform for embedded insurance distribution, today announced a partnership with Faye, the award-winning digital travel insurance platform redefining the category with its modern, mobile-first experience. Faye will utilize Fletch’s no-code digital experience platform to embed its travel insurance products across Faye’s partners.Partners, which include a range of publishers, travel blogs, and travel apps, can now integrate branded travel protection with just a copy and paste. Delivering seamless quote-to-purchase flows, optimized for conversion.“Fletch is a stellar solution to help us scale fast while staying true to our vision of enabling like minded brands to offer our travel coverage and care natively - sans complex engineering,” said Moran Treiser, VP Growth at Faye. “With Fletch, we’re looking forward to bringing Faye to more travelers natively, with a positive user experience and ultimately, top-notch travel protection for every step of their journey.”— Instant Distribution, No Code Required —Built on Fletch’s digital experience platform, this integration expands Faye’s already robust reach across new digital ecosystems.The solution offers:• Instant deployment – Launch in minutes with plug-and-play widgets.• Customizable UI – Branded, compliant experiences with no dev work by partners.• Seamless conversion flows – Lead capture, quote, bind, or handoff to Faye’s digital stack.• No-code optimization – A/B test funnels, iterate flows, and track attribution“Faye is setting a new standard for what 100% digital insurance should look and feel like,” said Praveen Krishnam, Head of Engineering at Fletch. “They’re exactly the kind of insurance platform we built Fletch for: digital-first, person-first, partner-ready, and we’re excited to facilitate high-performing embedded user journeys. With our no-code stack, partners get speed, flexibility, and scale.”About Faye Travel should be about adventure, not hassle. That’s why Faye is America’s go-to travel protection —offering comprehensive coverage, 24/7 support from anywhere on the map, and an award-winning app that lets you file claims in minutes and be paid instantly. No red tape, no confusing fine print—just care that keeps up with your itinerary. Pack your bags and travel with Faye at www.withfaye.com About Fletch Fletch Technologies Inc., simplifies insurance distribution for leading fortune 500 carriers and next generation start-ups by providing the protocols and tools to connect consumers to relevant financial services products. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. Learn more at www.fletch.co

