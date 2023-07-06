Roomi and Fletch partner to embed Renters Insurance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Everything we do here at Roomi is focused on making it safer to find a new roommate or a new place to live. We are excited to partner with Fletch to give our users peace of mind with a variety of renters insurance options. Fletch’s embeddable widgets and APIs make it simple for renters to compare and find the renters insurance products that suits their needs,” mentioned Alex Larsen, CEO at Roomi
The renters market is undergoing massive shifts with trends like return to office and work from home working in parallel. Flexibility for renters has become increasingly important. Roomi is seeing this play out in the Roomi marketplace with an unprecedented season of activity.
“Moving to a new place is often a stressful process with lots of steps from finding a trustworthy place, to coordinating the move, to finding insurance. Making renters insurance accessible can help users feel comfortable. We are excited to partner with Roomi and supplement their marketplace with our network of insurance products,” added Sri Oddiraju, CEO at Fletch.
About Roomi
Roomi is a peer-to-peer marketplace providing a safer, easier way to search for shared housing. Users are able to easily list their empty rooms and connect with potential roommates through the platform. https://roomiapp.com
About Fletch
Fletch Technologies Inc., connects digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/
PR Contact
The renters market is undergoing massive shifts with trends like return to office and work from home working in parallel. Flexibility for renters has become increasingly important. Roomi is seeing this play out in the Roomi marketplace with an unprecedented season of activity.
“Moving to a new place is often a stressful process with lots of steps from finding a trustworthy place, to coordinating the move, to finding insurance. Making renters insurance accessible can help users feel comfortable. We are excited to partner with Roomi and supplement their marketplace with our network of insurance products,” added Sri Oddiraju, CEO at Fletch.
About Roomi
Roomi is a peer-to-peer marketplace providing a safer, easier way to search for shared housing. Users are able to easily list their empty rooms and connect with potential roommates through the platform. https://roomiapp.com
About Fletch
Fletch Technologies Inc., connects digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/
PR Contact
Fletch Technologies, Inc.
email us here