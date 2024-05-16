We Insure chooses Fletch to stand up brand new insurance vertical for We Insure independent agencies
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchisor, has partnered with Fletch, the leading technology provider for simplifying insurance partnerships, to add real time quoting capabilities for pet insurance to We Insure’s ecosystem.
We Insure has annualized written premiums over $400M in 26 states across the US, offering insurance products that range from property insurance to business insurance. Through the partnership with Fletch, We Insure will immediately add several pet insurance providers to their portfolio.
“At We Insure, we value providing consumers with choice and having access to cutting edge technology gives our agency owners an advantage in the market. With Fletch, we’re able to leverage simple plug and play approaches that will allow our franchisees to present multiple real time pet insurance quotes to their customers. We hope to expand our relationship with Fletch beyond pet insurance in the future.” - Jay Wolfberg, President of We Insure.
“Independent agents continue to drive strong relationships in the insurance industry. While the garage door is definitely important, we are excited to help We Insure with the doggie door. We look forward to supporting We Insure agency owners with Fletch’s robust software to help their policyholders. Fletch’s real time quoting technology for pet insurance will be another key way for We Insure franchisees to create additional revenue streams.” added Sri Oddiraju, CEO of Fletch.
About We Insure:
We Insure, LLC is an independent insurance franchise system that takes immense pride in providing like-minded entrepreneurs with successful agency ownership. On day one, We Insure supports agency owners by providing carrier access, operational, IT, customer service, and marketing support. Our commitment to ongoing technological innovations allows agents to quote faster and smarter, giving them more time to build relationships with their valued customers. This is what makes We Insure stand out: we are data-driven for better value and people-led for better service. With more than 150 agency locations in 26 states, We Insure continues to grow rapidly and is positioned to be a leader in the industry by providing agency owners, customers, and carriers with faster service, greater efficiencies, better choices, and improved bottom lines for enhanced financial well-being. Learn more at https://weinsuregroup.com/.
About Fletch:
Fletch Technologies Inc., simplifies insurance partnerships by connecting digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/.
