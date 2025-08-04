Hiawassee, GA (August 4, 2025) - At the request of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Brian William Whitney, age 44, of Hiawassee, GA, who was an inmate in the Towns County Jail.

On August 2, 2025, at about 3:05 a.m., Towns County deputies discovered Whitney unresponsive in his cell. Whitney was pronounced dead at the jail after EMS arrived. Preliminary information indicates that there was no foul play involved in Whitney’s death.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.