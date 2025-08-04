Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,329 in the last 365 days.

DC Courts Celebrates Hard Work of Marion Barry Summer Interns

On Friday, Aug. 1, court leadership gathered to celebrate this year's Mayor Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) interns at DC Courts, thank them for their hard work this summer and wish them a bittersweet farewell! 

The Human Resources Division welcomed the interns in June and guided them as they embarked on a summer of learning and growing at various divisions across the Courts, including Civil, Family, Court Social Services, Special Operations, and Administrative Services.

The SYEP is a locally funded initiative sponsored by the Department of Employment Services. It offers District youth between the ages of 14 and 24 the opportunity to gain enriching and constructive summer work experience.

It was a summer to remember for the interns, who each accepted a certificate acknowledging their hard work and shared parting words with the room about caring supervisors, how much they've learned, and their wishes that the summer hadn't gone by so fast. 

Check out our social media pages for a video to share with your network -- "DC Courts Marion Barry Interns Share Advice for Next Class"

Thank you to all who had a hand in this summer's program at DC Courts, and for making the future of Access to Justice bright in Washington, D.C.!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DC Courts Celebrates Hard Work of Marion Barry Summer Interns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more