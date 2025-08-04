DC Courts Celebrates Hard Work of Marion Barry Summer Interns

On Friday, Aug. 1, court leadership gathered to celebrate this year's Mayor Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) interns at DC Courts, thank them for their hard work this summer and wish them a bittersweet farewell!

The Human Resources Division welcomed the interns in June and guided them as they embarked on a summer of learning and growing at various divisions across the Courts, including Civil, Family, Court Social Services, Special Operations, and Administrative Services.

The SYEP is a locally funded initiative sponsored by the Department of Employment Services. It offers District youth between the ages of 14 and 24 the opportunity to gain enriching and constructive summer work experience.

It was a summer to remember for the interns, who each accepted a certificate acknowledging their hard work and shared parting words with the room about caring supervisors, how much they've learned, and their wishes that the summer hadn't gone by so fast.

Check out our social media pages for a video to share with your network -- "DC Courts Marion Barry Interns Share Advice for Next Class"

Thank you to all who had a hand in this summer's program at DC Courts, and for making the future of Access to Justice bright in Washington, D.C.!