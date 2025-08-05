ABG Commercial Realty Sells 6,868 SF Office Condo in Malden Square

MALDEN, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty is pleased to announce the sale of a full-floor office condo located at 389 Main Street, Units 301–304, in the heart of Malden Square. The 6,868-square-foot third-floor space was purchased by Embrace Pathways to Wellness LLC for $1.1 million. The transaction closed on June 30, 2025.

ABG Commercial Realty brokers Ana Oliveira and Bernard Gibbons represented the seller, Aphli LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, a multi-state wellness organization with offices in Peabody and Florida, plans to fully renovate the space and relocate its Massachusetts operations to Malden.

The property features a mix of office and lab space with expansive windows and vibrant natural light. Situated in Malden Square, it offers many amenities, with access to banks, restaurants, shops, and public transit. The site is also easily accessible from Routes 1 and 60, I-93, and the Malden Center Orange Line station, making it easily accessible from downtown Boston, the North Shore, and surrounding suburbs.

“This space offered a unique opportunity for the buyer to secure a large, full-floor footprint in one of Malden’s most vibrant commercial corridors,” said Oliveira. “The property’s flexibility, visibility, and location made it a great fit for Embrace Pathways’ growing footprint.”

The swift transaction reflects sustained demand from owner-occupiers seeking well-located, adaptable spaces in transit-accessible urban submarkets. It also signals continued momentum in Malden’s evolving office landscape.

ABG Commercial remains active across Eastern Massachusetts, representing both landlords and business owners in strategic leasing and acquisition efforts.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG Commercial Realty):

ABG Commercial is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.

