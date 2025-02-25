ABG Commercial Realty Announces Completion of a 4,200 Sq. Ft. Lease at 364 Littleton Road, Westford, MA

364 Littleton Rd Exterior

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 4,200 sq. ft. office and manufacturing lease at 364 Littleton Road, a prominent commercial property in Westford, MA. ImPress Technology LLC, a digital printing manufacturer, will occupy the standalone building to expand its production and office operations.

The ABG Commercial Realty team, led by Bernard Gibbons, Senior Vice President, spearheaded the leasing efforts for the property and represented the landlord, 364 Littleton Road LLC, in securing this strategic tenancy.

364 Littleton Road offers ImPress Technology LLC a prime location within Westford’s business district, providing excellent accessibility, visibility, and proximity to key commercial and industrial hubs. The property is well-equipped to support ImPress Technology’s digital printing manufacturing operations under the town’s zoning designation for light manufacturing.

ImPress Systems designs, assembles, and deliver custom-made digital foil printers for clients worldwide. Their innovative technology replaces traditional hot stamping, screen printing, and pad printing processes, eliminating costly setup time, as well as the need for dies, screens, inks, clichés, and solvents. Safe, efficient, and cost-effective for both short and long production runs, ImPress Systems' printers apply computer-generated text and graphics instantly onto a variety of materials, including leather, plastics, coated surfaces, and more.

364 Littleton Road is a key commercial asset in Westford, offering modern infrastructure and convenient access to major highways, including Route 495 and Route 3. The property is surrounded by a mix of retail, office, and industrial businesses, making it an ideal setting for growth-oriented companies.

About ABG Commercial Realty:

ABG Commercial is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial, and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach is centered on practical market knowledge, experience, and tailored marketing solutions designed to meet each client’s unique needs. For additional information, visit https://abgrealty.com.

