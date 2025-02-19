Premier Office Condo for Sale in the Heart of Malden Center, MA

MALDEN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Realty is pleased to present 389 Main Street, a premier 6,868-square-foot office and lab condominium in the heart of Malden Center. This flex property consists of 3,008 SF of office space, 2,977 SF of lab space, and 883 SF of common areas, making it an ideal fit for owner-users and investors seeking a highly adaptable asset with strong cash flow potential.

Strategically positioned in a prime location, 389 Main Street benefits from high foot traffic, transit-oriented accessibility, and proximity to Malden Center Station, which connects directly to the MBTA Orange Line and commuter rail. The property is surrounded by restaurants, retail, financial institutions, and a diverse mix of businesses, enhancing its market positioning.

This property is just five miles from Harvard, MIT, and Government Center in downtown Boston. With convenient connections to Logan International Airport, major routes including Route 1, 16, 28, and 93, and direct access to downtown Malden, it is an ideal location for businesses that need to stay connected to both Boston and surrounding areas. With its prime location and robust infrastructure, Malden continues to attract a diverse range of businesses.

Designed to accommodate a variety of business needs, 389 Main Street includes:

• Five private offices and a spacious open area

• Zoned CB (Central Business), offering zoning flexibility for various uses

• Dedicated parking

• Potential for subdivision to maximize income potential

The building is home to well-established tenants, such as Cantella & Co., D2 Dental Associates, The Guild Associates, and Malden Dental Associates, reinforcing its stabilized occupancy and investment appeal.

This core-plus asset offers a unique opportunity for buyers looking to capitalize on Malden's high-growth corridor and adaptive reuse potential.

For additional information or to schedule a tour, please contact ABG Realty.

