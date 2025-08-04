STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON DEMOCRAT SPECIAL SESSION INTERFERENCE

“The devastation caused by the recent Central Texas flooding is a serious crisis that requires immediate legislative action from lawmakers from both parties. While families are still burying loved ones and communities are struggling to recover, Texas Democrats have abandoned their responsibilities, leaving the Texas House of Representatives without a quorum nor the ability to take steps to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Governor Greg Abbott is right. If these AWOL lawmakers refuse to return and fulfill the duties for which they were elected, their seats should be declared vacant, and the Governor should call a special election to immediately replace them. Texans deserve State Representatives who show up, speak up, and serve. Not ones that run political interference for their Washington, D.C. counterparts and radical leftist puppet masters.

This extends far beyond politics. It is about the solemn duty every elected official owes to the people of Texas. The House Democrats’ reckless disregard for their obligation to Texas voters threatens every bill in the Legislature. I stand firmly with Governor Abbott in defending the integrity of our democratic system and demanding accountability.”