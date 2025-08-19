City Detect Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Elevating Cybersecurity Standards for Municipalities

City Detect earns SOC 2 Type 2, proving its AI platform meets top standards in security, privacy, and trust for smart cities nationwide.

City leaders need resilient, ethical solutions. SOC 2 Type II certification confirms we’re delivering trusted innovation cities can count on.” — Erik Johnson, PhD, Founder & CTO

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Detect , an AI-powered platform serving municipal governments across the U.S., today announced that it has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, marking a major milestone in data security, privacy, and ethical AI use in smart city technology.SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that City Detect's systems have been independently audited and meet the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria—specifically in security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. Unlike Type I, which verifies controls at a single point in time, Type II evaluates their operational effectiveness over several months, providing long-term assurance.“City leaders are under more pressure than ever to protect public data while modernizing city services. Earning SOC 2 Type II certification proves that City Detect delivers not just innovation, but the resilience, transparency, and trust cities need to thrive,” said Gavin Baum-Blake, CEO of City Detect.Rising Cyber Threats Demand Action:City Detect’s announcement comes at a time of growing risk. According to recent reports , 208 ransomware attacks targeted government agencies globally in the first half of 2025—a 65% increase over last year. At least 72 of those attacks occurred in the U.S., resulting in data breaches, disrupted services, and ransom demands averaging $1.65 million.In parallel, 2024 reports that 34% of state and local governments were hit by ransomware in 2023. Among those attacked:- 98% experienced encryption of critical files- 42% saw data exfiltrated- 51% had their backups compromisedWhy SOC 2 Type II Certification Matters:This certification provides municipalities with verified assurance that City Detect:- Operates secure systems under real-world conditions- Aligns with regulatory frameworks like NIST 800-171- Supports privacy-forward, bias-reducing AI solutionsCity Detect’s Responsible AI framework prioritizes fairness, transparency, and minimal data exposure, offering cities technology they can deploy with confidence.A Smarter, Safer Future for Cities:From blight tracking to code enforcement automation, City Detect’s platform empowers municipalities to address quality-of-life issues efficiently and equitably. As cities face tighter budgets and rising threats, choosing vendors with third-party certifications is more than a best practice—it’s a necessity.Learn more at City Detect.

