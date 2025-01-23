City Detect Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance Setting New Standards for Data Security and Operational Excellence

This badge represents City Detect’s achievement of SOC 2 Type I compliance, demonstrating a commitment to data security and trust.

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Detect proudly announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, commonly referred to as SSAE 18. This milestone affirms City Detect’s dedication to safeguarding sensitive municipal data and reinforcing trust in its urban management solutions.In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, municipalities and public agencies rely on technology to address urban challenges, such as blight detection and code enforcement. By achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance, City Detect demonstrates that its systems, processes, and controls meet the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality."Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance underscores our mission to deliver innovative, secure, and trusted solutions for municipalities," said Dr. Erik Johnson , Founder & CTO of City Detect. "This certification highlights our commitment to data security and provides our clients with confidence that their information is handled responsibly and transparently."SOC 2 Type I certification evaluates the design and implementation of an organization’s systems and controls at a specific point in time. It validates that City Detect’s processes are designed to protect customer data and address the growing cybersecurity needs of municipalities.About City DetectCity Detect is an industry leader in leveraging computer vision and AI to tackle urban blight, enhance code enforcement efficiency, and drive voluntary compliance. Our privacy-first solutions empower municipalities to streamline operations, save costs, and improve urban outcomes. With user-friendly tools and actionable insights, City Detect transforms how cities manage code enforcement and public works issues—proactively and securely. Learn more about how City Detect is reshaping urban management at citydetect.com.

