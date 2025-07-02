City Detect Expands West: Welcomes Lancaster, Rancho Cordova, Prescott Valley, and Cathedral City as Newest Clients

City Detect is proud to support innovative code enforcement in leading cities like Prescott Valley, Cathedral City, Lancaster, and Rancho Cordova. Together, we're transforming urban management with AI-driven insights. A heat map generated by City Detect technology shows Prescott Valley’s Blight Index levels, helping the city identify and prioritize areas in need of code enforcement attention.

AI-powered property assessment helps cities enhance code enforcement, support housing strategies, and promote equitable, data-driven urban management.

These cities are demonstrating real leadership by embracing technology that not only identifies challenges but also empowers them to address issues before they escalate.” — Gavin Baum-Blake

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Detect , a leading provider of AI-powered property condition assessment and code enforcement solutions, is proud to announce new partnerships with the cities of Lancaster, CA; Rancho Cordova, CA; Prescott Valley , AZ; and Cathedral City, CA. These forward-thinking municipalities join a growing roster of local governments leveraging City Detect’s advanced technology to improve neighborhood quality, streamline code enforcement, and drive data-informed urban development.By enabling faster response to resident concerns and equipping teams with proactive, citywide insights, City Detect helps ensure more equitable service delivery and supports the long-term preservation and enhancement of property values across communities.Prescott Valley recently partnered with City Detect to conduct a comprehensive, AI-powered housing study as part of its affordable housing strategy. Leveraging City Detect’s PASS AI platform, the town was able to assess over 17,000 residential parcels in less than a week, mapping 712 undeveloped lots and detecting more than 4,000 indicators of blight. This rapid, high-resolution analysis provided Prescott Valley with actionable data to meet new state reporting mandates, prioritize remediation efforts, and strategically guide housing investments. The study not only fulfilled regulatory requirements but also equipped local leaders with the insights needed to align zoning, incentives, and infrastructure planning with areas of greatest opportunity, laying a foundation for sustainable, equitable growth and improved housing accessibility across the community.Lancaster and Rancho Cordova are set to transform their code enforcement departments by partnering with City Detect to implement advanced, AI-powered property assessment technology. Both cities will utilize City Detect’s platform to automate the detection of code violations and community issues by mounting cameras on city vehicles, enabling comprehensive and objective surveys of every neighborhood. This approach will allow code enforcement teams to proactively identify and address property maintenance concerns, streamline case management, and allocate resources more equitably across their communities.Cathedral City is joining this wave of innovation by adopting City Detect’s cutting-edge technology to enhance its proactive code enforcement strategy. With growing demand for responsive and equitable city services, Cathedral City will use City Detect’s AI-driven platform to conduct efficient, citywide assessments that boost voluntary compliance, improve case resolution timelines, and reduce manual inspection workloads.“We’re excited to welcome Lancaster, Rancho Cordova, Prescott Valley, and Cathedral City to the City Detect family,” said Gavin Baum-Blake, CEO and Co-Founder. “These cities are demonstrating real leadership by embracing technology that not only identifies challenges but also empowers them to address issues before they escalate. Together, we’re making communities cleaner, safer, and more resilient.”City Detect’s AI-driven insights have already transformed code enforcement and public works for cities across the country, including Atlanta, Stockton, and Greenville. The addition of these new clients marks a significant milestone in City Detect’s mission to revolutionize urban management through data-driven innovation.About City DetectCity Detect is an industry leader in leveraging computer vision and AI to tackle urban blight, enhance code enforcement efficiency, and drive voluntary compliance. Our privacy-first solutions empower municipalities to streamline operations, save costs, and improve urban outcomes. With user-friendly tools and actionable insights, City Detect transforms how cities manage code enforcement and public works issues—proactively and securely. Learn more about how City Detect is reshaping urban management at citydetect.com.

