Bridge Resurfacing Work to Begin on Interstate 90 East of Wall

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025

Jason Baker, Project Engineer

WALL, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, crews will begin work to resurface the bridges over Dillon Pass Road (exit 116) located seven miles east of Wall on Interstate 90

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Motorists should be aware that the speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone at all times and 45 mph when workers are present. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for westbound traffic and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place for eastbound traffic. Over width vehicles will use the exit 116 ramps to travel through the project.

The prime contractor on the $1.7 million project is Industrial Buildings, Inc. from Fargo, ND. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

