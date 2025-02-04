D.A.W. Systems, Inc. Announces ScriptSure ERX v3.0 First ERX Vendor to Upgrade to New NCPDP E-Prescribing Standard

ScriptSure Cloud ERX

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.A.W. Systems, Inc. is proud to announce that it has successfully completed certification for SurescriptsE-Prescribing on NCPDP SCRIPT Standard Version 2023011.This milestone positions D.A.W. Systems, Inc. as the first electronic health records vendor in the United States to achieve certification on the latest NCPDP SCRIPT standard for e-prescribing. This certification ensures that ScriptSure Cloud ERX v3.0 adheres to the highest standards of security, reliability, and interoperability for electronic prescribing.The upgrade helps ScriptSure Cloud ERX v3.0 maintain seamless connectivity to the Surescripts network and participants for prescription routing services for medications, including controlled substances (EPCS) and prepares. D.A.W. Systems, Inc. to support Surescripts E-Prescribing for Veterinary Medications. “We are thankful to the Surescripts team for their assistance throughout the upgrade process. Our technical team worked quickly and efficiently to complete this important upgrade so we can focus on the improvements to routing prescriptions that can be derived from it.” said Adam Forman, COO.“D.A.W. Systems, Inc., is an industry leader in its commitment to enhancing patient safety, illustrated by being among the first electronic health records vendors to receive certification for electronic prescribing under the latest NCPDP SCRIPT Standard version 2023011,” said Larry King, Pharm.D., Director Product Innovation for Surescripts. “We’re particularly excited that the team at D.A.W. Systems, Inc. has prioritized this upgrade because it ensures they are providing the highest level of patient safety and quality care possible.”D.A.W. Systems, Inc. remains committed to providing the healthcare community with innovative and compliant e-prescribing solutions. “We will continue to work closely with Surescriptsto ensure our software meets the evolving industry standards to bring the very best to our end users.” said Adam Forman, COO.About D.A.W. Systems – ScriptSureD.A.W. Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of E-Prescribing and EMR partner solutions, serving medical professionals and technology vendor partners nationwide. The flagship product, ScriptSure, is renowned for its user-friendly interface, robust features, class-leading support and industry certifications, including Surescripts network connectivity. As a 12-time winner of the White Coat of Quality Award, D.A.W. Systems continues to drive innovations in medical and veterinary technology, ensuring that healthcare providers and veterinarians can offer safe, efficient and reliable care to their patients across all specialties.

