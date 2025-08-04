OpEd: Celebrating Those Who Help Keep Our Elections Safe, Secure, and Fair on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

West Virginia is a place where people know their neighbors, and that’s exactly what makes local elections work. When voters walk into a polling place and see a familiar face, a teacher, a pastor, a coach, a neighbor, a parent, it builds trust in the system. It reminds folks that elections aren’t run by distant bureaucrats; they’re managed by people right here in our own communities.

We West Virginians pride ourselves on being a state full of hard-working, community-minded people. From the southern coal fields to the beautiful river views of the northern panhandle, Mountaineers know what it means to show up for one another. That same spirit is what makes our elections possible. This National Poll Worker Recruitment Day (August 12), it’s time we put that spirit into action again.

Why It Matters in West Virginia

Poll workers are the everyday heroes who keep our democracy running. They’re the first face voters see when they walk into a polling place. They help check voter IDs, issue ballots, explain procedures, and ensure every vote is cast securely and​ counted accurately. We need individuals of all ages, races, and party affiliations to serve, and especially want younger people and those with a heart for helping seniors or voters with disabilities.

Without them, Election Day simply doesn’t happen.

And yet, across the country and right here in West Virginia, we’re facing a poll worker shortage. In the 2024 General Election, several counties in our state reported last-minute scrambles to fill staffing gaps. If we want fair, efficient, and accessible elections next year and beyond, we must recruit and train a new generation of poll workers. That effort begins now.

What Does a Poll Worker Do?

Poll workers are trained to perform a variety of tasks, including:

Setting up and closing the polling location

Greeting voters and checking them in

Assisting voters with voting equipment

Answering questions and ensuring the voting process runs smoothly

Helping ensure voters with disabilities have an accessible voting experience

It’s a long day, no doubt about it—but it’s a deeply rewarding experience. You’ll walk away knowing you’ve played a direct role in safeguarding our democratic process. And let’s not forget: being a poll worker is not a volunteer gig. Poll workers are paid for their time, including training and Election Day service. You’re not just doing a civic duty, you’re also earning a paycheck.

Who Can Be a Poll Worker?

To serve in West Virginia, you must be a registered voter in the state and able to complete training. Whether you’re retired and looking for a meaningful way to give back, a stay-at-home parent with flexibility, or a college student looking to engage with the democratic process, there’s a place for you at the polls.

A Call to Serve

When we think of protecting our constitutional republic, we often picture dramatic headlines or major elections. But, the truth is, democracy is protected by everyday people doing small, steady work at their local polling place like checking voter IDs and passing out stickers. Serving as a poll worker is a simple yet powerful way to make a difference. It’s not glamorous. It won’t land you on the front page. But it will make sure your neighbors can cast their votes with confidence and have their voices heard.

So, this National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 12, I’m asking all West Virginians to consider becoming a poll worker for your community and our state. Step up. Sign up. We need your help.

For more information or to apply visit GoVoteWV.com​.

Let’s do what West Virginians do best—show up for each other and for the Great State of West Virginia.