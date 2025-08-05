HSI Acquires UK-based Risk Assessment and Training Compliance Leader HandsHQ

HSI has acquired UK-based HandsHQ, expanding and strengthening its European presence with Risk Assessments and Method Statements (RAMS) and workforce training.

With the acquisition of HandsHQ, HSI is strengthening our capabilities to align with evolving market needs and investing in our growth in Europe to become the market leader.” — Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a leading platform for Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ), compliance, and workforce development, today announced the acquisition of HandsHQ , a UK-based provider of Risk Assessments and Method Statements ( RAMS ) and workforce training solutions.This acquisition enhances HSI’s capabilities to deliver advanced operational risk and competency-based software and training solutions, while also bolstering its presence and long-term commitment to the European market where it is already building strong momentum with its HSI Donesafe and HSI Skillko solutions.London-based software company HandsHQ provides a cloud-based platform that simplifies how its customers manage RAMS and workforce training, allowing them to produce documents quickly and without the need for additional technical expertise. Among its 2,000 clients are defense contractors Babcock International, University of Oxford, and Arsenal FC.This builds upon HSI’s acquisition of Ireland-based leading competency and compliance management provider Skillko in late 2024, which added enhanced supplier and contractor management capabilities to HSI’s robust suite of EHSQ management solutions.The EHS software market was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $4.5 billion in 2029 .Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI, said:“As market demand accelerates for risk-informed solutions that connect safety, compliance, and workforce readiness, the acquisition of HandsHQ positions HSI to meet this need at scale. We are strengthening our capabilities to align with evolving market needs and investing in our growth in Europe to become the market leader.“HSI has a strong track record of delivering measurable value through innovative risk management and workforce compliance tools for employees and contractors.”HandsHQ enhances HSI’s ability to help organizations operate more safely, efficiently, and with more confidence. The deal also broadens HSI’s global footprint and supports its strategy to deliver market-leading EHSQ solutions that enable safer, more resilient and efficient operations for global customers.Jamie Carruthers, CEO of HandsHQ, said:“This is exciting news for HandsHQ customers, who will now benefit from a broader range of EHSQ and workforce management solutions, all under one umbrella. The combined expertise of HSI and HandsHQ means our customers will have access to the best-in-class technology and industry-leading practices.“We share HSI’s vision for safer, smarter workplaces. Importantly, this partnership reflects a strategic commitment to their continued investment in the UK and driving further expansion across Europe, creating new opportunities for our customers, partners, and team.”This acquisition underscores both companies’ commitment to global growth and leadership in EHSQ. By combining strengths, this will enhance customer support, simplify compliance, and foster workforce development worldwide.###About HSIHSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com About HandsHQHandsHQ is a UK-based software provider focused on streamlining health and safety processes for high-risk industries. Its cloud-based platform includes two core products: RAMS and Training Register. The RAMS software enables teams to create, manage, and share risk assessment and method statements (RAMS) quickly and consistently, using intelligent workflows and real-time collaboration tools.Training Register centralizes training records, tracks competency across the workforce, and helps ensure the right people are qualified for the job.Both products are built with a straightforward, intuitive design that works seamlessly in the office or on-site. This focused, digital approach has helped over 2,000 organizations improve safety, save time, and enhance readiness for accreditations and contract bids.For more information, visit www.handshq.com

