HSI Launches AI-Powered Corrective Actions to Enhance EHS Processes

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, today announced the launch of its innovative new functionality, AI-powered Corrective Actions. This powerful feature allows EHS professionals to get tailored corrective action recommendations based upon each unique incident report inputted to the HSI platform. The functionality will also provide a list of recommended training courses that can be assigned to employees to reduce future incidents. This new AI capability joins a growing list of functions included as part of HSI Intelligence – HSI’s suite of advanced AI capabilities geared towards EHS professionals “AI-Powered Corrective Actions ensures every incident is evaluated objectively and consistently, and tailored corrective actions are provided,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI. “By leveraging AI to analyze each unique case, we help EHS professionals make faster, data-driven decisions that enhance workplace safety.”Recommendations generated by the AI are reviewed and validated by EHS managers, who can select, adjust, or implement any of the suggested corrective actions or training. This ensures that AI insights always work in partnership with human expertise. AI-Powered Corrective Actions is included as a standard capability for all customers using HSI’s Incident Management Module “At HSI, we believe the most effective safety outcomes happen when AI intelligence and human judgment work hand in hand,” continued Arcilla. “Our AI capabilities are designed to enhance, not replace, human decision making, helping EHS professionals streamline processes and create safer workplaces worldwide.”AI-Powered Corrective Actions joins the powerful suite of AI capabilities within HSI Intelligence, including: Image Hazard Recognition : Allows EHS professionals to use AI to detect potential hazards from uploaded images of job sites- EHS Summaries: Generates detailed synopses of the key points of each incident record- Learning Path Recommendations: Enhances the creation of course plans based on each employees unique learning path- Catalog Search: Search across 5,000+ courses with precision to get the most relevant training quickly for each of your team membersHSI’s product roadmap for AI capabilities includes several more releases over the coming months to provide practical value to everyone who uses the HSI platform.About HSIHSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com

