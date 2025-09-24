HSI Launches AI-Powered Image Hazard Recognition to Transform Workplace Safety

New Capability Helps EHS Professionals Detect Hazards in Seconds and Take Immediate Corrective Action.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, is proud to announce the launch of its transformative new AI capability: Image Hazard Recognition. This innovative and proprietary capability, which is part of HSI Intelligence , HSI’s advanced suite of AI technology for EHS professionals, empowers EHS professionals in identifying hazards and implementing corrective actions in real time by simply uploading photos of their work environments.With AI Image Hazard Recognition , the system detects potential hazards, such as blocked exits, fire risks, missing PPE, or improperly stored equipment, identifies the related OSHA standards, and generates observation records with corrective actions and training recommendations. This breakthrough in AI technology in the platform is due to HSI’s advanced AI development focus – a specialized LLM utilizing HSI’s vast library of safety training intellectual property is trained on safety procedures and hazards.“HSI Intelligence is built using our unmatched safety training library, giving EHS professionals a trusted AI tool they can rely on,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI. “Image Hazard Recognition helps organizations shift from reactive to proactive safety management, bringing us closer to our mission of transforming workplace risk management.”Key Features unique to HSI’s Image Hazard Recognition:• AI-Powered Hazard Detection: The system uses sophisticated, trained algorithms to automatically recognize various types of hazards and the related safety standards.• Automated Corrective Actions: Once a hazard is detected, the AI summarizes and suggests immediate corrective actions, allowing teams to address issues swiftly and minimize workplace risk.• Personalized Training Recommendations: Based on the hazards detected, the platform can recommend specific training courses, enhancing employee awareness and safety practices, and reducing future issues.• Streamlined Workflow: With an intuitive, user-friendly interface, EHS professionals can upload photos while on-site and receive actionable safety insights in a matter of seconds.HSI’s proprietary content drives the basis of specialized AI models, leading to increased trust in AI for HSI customers, transforming the way EHS specialists identify and address workplace hazards, and increasing the overall safety of organizations. By making hazard detection faster and more accurate, HSI’s Image Hazard Recognition ensures that companies can maintain high safety standards while promoting a culture of continuous improvement."Our mission at HSI has always been to provide EHS professionals with the tools they need to save time and create safer work environments,” said Arcilla. "Companies who have seen this capability are so impressed they are asking how quickly they can get started – a testament to how, when implemented correctly, the power of AI can quickly help companies improve their safety protocols."The HSI Intelligence suite is built into the multi-solution HSI platform allowing customers to reap the benefits of AI without incurring additional costs. Image Hazard Recognition is immediately available, and joins a growing list of AI innovations being deployed by HSI, on a path to AI orchestrations which will allow users to engage AI capabilities in multiple ways from anywhere in the HSI platform.About HSIHSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com

