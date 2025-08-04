in:ciite Studios takes on music industry veteran Terry Watson as Director of Studio Operations

Terry Watson

Meet Terry Watson and tour the studios on Thursday, August 7, 2025 during in:ciite’s monthly Happy Hour.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- in:ciite Studios, an entertainment & studio complex at 320 Billinglsy Court Franklin, TN, announces the new hire of Terry Watson as Director of Studio Operations. Designed by Russ Berger Design Group, the 10,500 sq. ft. in:ciite Studios is a world-class, multi-room studio complex with over a decade of music, film, and television credits.Terry Watson is an accomplished audio engineer and studio operations leader with nearly three decades of experience in Nashville’s professional audio community. Throughout his career, he has contributed with creative, technical, and administrative roles to projects that have garnered more than 20 Grammy Awards, 50 Dove Awards, over 90 No. 1 singles and albums, and more than 285 RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum records. His work spans projects with artists including Michael McDonald, CeCe Winans, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and for KING & COUNTRY.“We are thrilled to welcome Terry Watson to the in:ciite Studios family,” says in:ciite CEO, Chris Thomason. “Terry brings exceptional leadership, vision, and operational strength. Nashville’s legacy in music and recording is undeniable, and it is now becoming a destination for cutting-edge work in post-production, immersive sound, and video game audio. Terry’s expertise positions in:ciite Studios at the forefront of this next wave of audio innovation.”Over the course of 20 years at Warner Music Group, Terry’s contributions have had a global impact with his most recent role as Director of Studio Services for Warner Music Nashville focused on supporting WMG’s vibrant artist and songwriter community on Music Row. He currently serves as Chairman of the Audio Engineering Society’s Nashville Section and has also worked independently on a wide range of commercial and artist-focused studio projects.Industry and creatives are invited to meet Terry and tour the studios on Thursday August 7, 2025 during in:ciite’s monthly Happy Hour.For more information visit inciitestudios.com About in:ciite Studiosin:ciite studios is a world-class recording and audio post-production facility conveniently located just south of Nashville in the Cool Springs Franklin, TN area. The studios provide a wide range of recording and post audio services for the Music, Film, TV, Video game, Spoken Word and Streaming industries.

