Learn the skill of fishing while kayaking with MDC in Columbia Aug. 18

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Staff with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invite participants ages 12 and older to learn the skill of fishing from a kayak at a free event Aug. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Charles A. Green Conservation Area in Ashland. Kayaking allows you to explore areas up close to reach fishing habitat that holds a large variety of fish species. Participants of this free event will learn about paddling equipment and techniques before hitting the water for themselves. They also will have a short fishing introduction that covers tying on hooks, choosing the right lure, setting the hook, and proper fish handling techniques.

All equipment for this event will be provided. Participants are asked to dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, and to bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tB. Please note that those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. Charles A. Green Conservation Area is located at 5611 East Minor Hill Road in Ashland.