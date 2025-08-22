MDC and Lincoln University host an invasive species identification and management workshop Sept. 6 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Learn about invasive species identification and management with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Lincoln University at a free workshop Sept. 6 in Jefferson City. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lincoln University - Carver Farm. Participants will learn to identify Missouri’s commonly found invasive species, why they are an issue, and management strategies. Herbicide selection and use will also be discussed.

Register for this free event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Fu. Questions about this event can be directed to Ryan Westcott at (573) 417-3032 or by email at ryan.westcott@mdc.mo.gov. Lincoln University – Carver Farm is located at 3804 Bald Hill Road in Jefferson City.