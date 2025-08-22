MDC invites people to learn about birds through art on Sept. 13

Body

WINONA, Mo. – Painting an outdoors scene is a great way to increase our appreciation for the natural world around us.

People can learn more about Missouri’s native birds and try their skills at painting a picture of one on Sept. 13 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Birds: Birds in Oil Pastels” program. This free program will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, near Winona. The program is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. MDC's Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located just east of Winona at 20086 Highway 60. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210651

At the Sept. 13 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will discuss the variety of native birds that spend all, or at least a part, of the year in this region. She will also discuss how to attract them to your property and, perhaps, even as close as your backyard.

The program will conclude with opportunities to paint a rose-breasted grosbeak or a painted bunting, two colorful birds that reside in Missouri in summer. All painting supplies will be furnished. Participants should dress for an afternoon of painting.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.