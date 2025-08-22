Learn to fish with MDC in Kirksville this September

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Beginner anglers are invited to learn to fish with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at two separate events at Spur Pond in Kirksville this September. All fishing poles, tackle, and bait will be provided, and MDC staff will instruct new anglers on how to use the equipment. These events are designed for participants ages 6 and older, and all participants ages 16 and older must have a valid fishing permit. Purchase fishing permits online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. Information about each event is as follows:

Sept. 13 from 10:00- 11:30 a.m. – Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tv.

Sept. 20 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. – Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tC.

Questions about these events can be sent to Nolan Partin at nolan.partin@mdc.mo.gov. Spur Pond is located at 600 N. Osteopathy in Kirksville.