Morrow, GA Upgrades Code Enforcement Capabilities with Modern Software from Comcate

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling to manage code enforcement within an outdated software program, the City of Morrow needed a modern solution that would help them better work through a growing backlog of cases. The City selected Comcate, a leader in cloud-based software with more than 20 years of experience in the code enforcement industry.Before switching to Comcate, Morrow’s officers were using an old, outdated program that provided a poor user experience. This in turn made case documentation cumbersome, dragging down department efficiency that eventually led to a backlog of cases.With Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager solution , Morrow is poised to increase its code team’s efficiency and improve overall compliance operations. Comcate’s intuitive case management workflow allows code enforcement professionals to create a case in 2 minutes or less. Intuitive case management paired with automated follow-up notifications, forced abatement tracking, and customizable templates for document generation will also empower Morrow’s officers to manage case volume more effectively, regardless of technical proficiency.“We see a lot of agencies struggling to manage code enforcement through clunky, outdated workflows that require too many steps or too much technical proficiency,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “At Comcate, we’ve seen firsthand that equipping code enforcement professionals with intuitive tools designed specifically for their job function can dramatically improve their effectiveness and efficiency. This benefits not just agencies but the community as a whole.”With the power of Comcate, Morrow’s team will no longer have to waste time documenting cases in a system that works against them.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more at comcate.com

