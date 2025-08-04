Michael Kim Hired as LACBA’s Senior Business Development Manager

Kim is LACBA's new Senior Business Development Manager.

Kim is focused on creating development strategies in his new role at the association.

I am excited to innovate in a wide range of strategies and optimize partnership efforts through analytics and relationship management.” — Michael Kim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kim as its new Senior Business Development Manager.

In his new role at LACBA, Michael will be responsible for developing and executing business development strategies to achieve sales goals, identifying target markets and potential partners, and building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. He will also oversee digital advertising campaigns, sponsorship acquisition, and client management.

Michael brings over five years of experience in driving growth for nonprofit and mission-based organizations. Most recently, he served as Director of Development at a local grassroots nonprofit, where he led sponsorship outreach and secured multi-year partnerships that increased the organization's annual revenue by more than 1000%. Prior to that, he helped manage donor accounts across a $50 million portfolio at a nationwide think tank, coordinating complex reporting and outreach efforts.

Michael is also the founder and executive director of Project Beat the Spread, a growing education nonprofit that leverages strategic outreach and digital campaigns to raise awareness around problem sports betting. He studied History at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

About LACBA

The Los Angeles County Bar Association was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information, visit LACBA.org.

