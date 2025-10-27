Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine Taps Jordan Wold as New Senior Editor

Jordan Wold, Senior Digital Content Editor for Los Angeles Lawyer magazine

Los Angeles Lawyer, the respected journal of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, has appointed Jordan Wold as its new Senior Digital Content Editor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Wold has been appointed the new Senior Digital Content Editor of Los Angeles Lawyer, the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s award-winning publication.

In this role, Wold will oversee the magazine’s editorial direction, production, and digital engagement strategy, stewarding the publication’s longstanding reputation for trusted, insightful legal journalism. He will work closely with the Editorial Board, contributors, and association staff to maintain the publication’s high editorial standards while introducing new ways to connect with readers online.

“Los Angeles Lawyer has a long tradition of delivering thoughtful, high-quality legal journalism,” said Jordan Wold. “I’m excited to help guide the magazine into its next chapter — one that embraces digital innovation while serving as a trusted resource for Los Angeles’s legal community. My goal is to honor that legacy while finding new ways to showcase the incredible expertise and stories of our contributors.”

Wold brings more than seven years of experience in content strategy, editing, and digital storytelling. As a freelance copywriter and editor, he has led projects for major organizations including the AARP Foundation and the Museum of Science, Boston, where he developed accessible, engaging content on complex topics. His experience spans editorial strategy, SEO optimization, and cross-platform content development for clients across the nonprofit, media, and healthcare sectors. Wold earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media Arts Production from Emerson College.

For nearly 50 years, Los Angeles Lawyer has been a trusted source of insightful and timely legal expertise for the Southern California legal community. Written by attorneys for attorneys, each issue of the award-winning publication features in-depth articles on emerging legal trends, updates on the state of the association, and opportunities for readers to earn Continuing Legal Education credit. The magazine’s bimonthly issues are known for delivering thoughtful analysis and practical guidance tailored to the needs of practicing lawyers.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA provides continuing legal education, public service programs, and a forum for discussion and collaboration among members of the legal profession.

