Nominations Open for LACBA’s Top Awards

Bar Association seeks nominations through October 1

LACBA seeks nominations for its top three awards by Oct 1, 2025. Honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 Annual Installation & Awards Dinner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is soliciting nominations for its three premier annual awards, which honor outstanding achievements and service within the legal profession and the broader community.

• Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award: This honor is presented to attorneys who have made significant efforts to improve the administration of justice. Recipients exemplify dedication to the highest standards of the legal profession.

• Outstanding Jurist Award: Reserved for judges, this award recognizes distinguished service on the bench and contributions to the community, judicial practices and the legal profession.

• Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award: The newest award recognizes individuals, organizations or nonprofits that have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal field.

Nominations are open through October 1, 2025. Honorees will be announced at LACBA’s Annual Installation & Awards Dinner in summer 2026.

For full details about the awards and to submit a nomination, visit lacba.org/awards.

About LACBA

The Los Angeles County Bar Association was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information, visit LACBA.org.

