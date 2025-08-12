Vibrant’s Much-Loved Leadership Titles Get a Brand New Addition by Dr.Kimbrel-Hopkins

Book cover of Inclusive Leadership Essentials You Always Wanted to Know Dr. DeAnna Kimbrel-Hopkins, author of Inclusive Leadership Essentials You Always Wanted to Know published by Vibrant Publishers

“Inclusive Leadership Essentials” sheds light on the importance of inclusivity in organizational leadership.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ new release, Inclusive Leadership Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Inclusive Leadership Essentials for short), is a brand new addition to Vibrant’s collection of Self-Learning Management Books. Distinct from its bestselling predecessor, Leadership Essentials, this book focuses on the importance of inclusivity in leadership styles, especially in the current evolving DEI landscape. The book is authored by Dr. DeAnna Kimbrel Hopkins, a leadership expert with 17+ years of experience driving inclusive change across corporate, government, and education sectors.

With the US workforce becoming increasingly diverse and the growing social expectations around DEI among workers, Dr. Kimbrel-Hopkins realised the need to reinstate the importance of Inclusive Leadership among today’s generation of business leaders, organizational managers, and HR professionals. Speaking about her book, she says, “This book educates leaders to not only embrace DEI but to recognize it as a dynamic business initiative that goes above and beyond mere box-ticking. It positions Inclusivity as a vital component in building organizations that are not just resilient but also agile, robust, and capable of thriving amidst the complexities of modern society and work environments.”

The book offers a comprehensive approach to learning inclusive leadership. It begins with a review of the current DEI scenario and then moves on to explain the various leadership styles and communication strategies, and ways to adapt them to the needs of diverse teams. She focuses on the nuances of power, justice, and influence, and gives practical tips on how leaders can wield this power with empathy and inclusion in mind. She also provides a practical and sustainable DEI leadership plan that can be applied in an organizational setting.

Written in clear, simple language, the book is perfect for professionals who want to learn on the go. It has already begun garnering early praise, being called “extremely informative and very much needed at this time in history” and “an inspiring roadmap for inclusive leaders.” This book is a part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series and is available for order on Vibrant Publishers’ website and various other distribution channels and marketplaces.

About the Author

Dr. Deanna Kimbrel-Hopkins is a nationally recognized DEI strategist, leadership coach, and author with 18+ years of experience transforming workplace culture. Known as Dr. Dee, she has advised Fortune 500s, government agencies, and universities on building inclusive systems that help people thrive. Dr. Dee is a keynote speaker, educator, and board advisor dedicated to advancing equity and belonging in every space she enters.



About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Inclusive Leadership Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636514765

Hardback - 9781636514789

E-Book - 9781636514772

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.