Pulse of the City News Awards Companies for More Than a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three businesses are recognized by Pulse of the City News for their continued dedication to customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From real estate to construction to energy efficiency, three companies were recently honored by Pulse of the City News yet again for reaching the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction, earning them all an 11th consecutive Pulse Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Doug Pruett Construction Co., Inc. in Annapolis, Maryland, provides residential and commercial remodeling services, from minor renovations to large-scale remodeling jobs, for kitchens and bathrooms to historical renovations. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, the team at Doug Pruett Construction can develop unique solutions for aesthetically and functionally challenging projects as well as handle basic renovations. One key to the company’s success is communication. By working closely with clients throughout the project and keeping them informed every step of the way, the Doug Pruett team provides customized solutions that exceed client expectations. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/doug-pruett-construction-Annapolis-MD HomeLife Access Realty in Ashland, Virginia, is independently owned and operated, working in both residential and commercial real estate. Its agents help clients sell their home, buy their dream home, or find a commercial property right for their needs. The team at HomeLife Access Realty is committed to providing an elevated level of personal service where clients always come first, which allows clients to achieve more than they ever dreamed with their real estate investment. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/homelife-access-realty-ashland-va Josh Lowe’s Dr. Energy Saver in Eugene, Oregon, is a proud member of the Dr. Energy Saver network, placing it at the forefront of the energy efficiency industry. Since 2006, Josh Lowe’s Dr. Energy Saver has been a trusted insulation contractor in western Oregon, turning customers’ homes into the healthy, comfortable, efficient living environment they deserve. The company delivers comprehensive, long-lasting weatherproofing solutions backed by years of experience. A combination of cutting-edge products and ongoing education ensures superior energy-saving results tailored to clients’ specific needs. For more information, visit its Award Page atPulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry , has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

