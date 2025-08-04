Raley's Revamps Merchandise Contract Management Using Simplain Vendor Portal, Setting Blueprint for Basha's

Simplain Logo Raley's logo

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We're thrilled to announce the successful implementation of Simplain's Deals & Promotions Management module at Raley's.This modern solution enables a streamlined and efficient approach to deal negotiations and promotions management.Simplain brings a deep understanding of the unique complexities of grocery retail,” said Craig Benson, Chief Information Technology Officer of Raley’s group of companies. “The Simplain Vendor Portal reflects their expertise and collaborative approach, offering an intuitive interface and flexible workflows that improve the experience for both our internal teams and our vendor partners. This platform is helping us simplify and enhance our promotional planning processes, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Simplain as we advance our transformation efforts.”We are excited and honored to play an important role in the successful implementation of the Simplain Vendor Portal at The Raley’s Companies,” said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder and President of Simplain. “We sincerely thank The Raley’s Companies’ business and technical teams for their wholehearted support and collaboration in making this implementation a joint success. Our commitment remains strong in continuously enhancing the platform to address the core vendor collaboration challenges faced by retailers."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.