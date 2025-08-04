Submit Release
Maryland State Police Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop

Maryland State Police News Release

(TOWSON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested three people in Baltimore County on Saturday night following the recovery of two loaded firearms, including one that was reported lost in 2024. 

The accused are identified as Brandon Darrell Thomas Jr., 20, Keshon Terrance Greene, 18, both of Middle River, and De’Sean Devontay Thornton, 19, of Baltimore. All three are charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, possession of a firearm as a minor and other firearm-related charges. All three are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. They are prohibited from possessing a firearm under age 21. 

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on August 2, 2025, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack conducted a traffic stop on the outer loop of I-695 near Delaney Valley Road on a Mazda 6 for a violation of the Move Over law and non-functioning headlight. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple criminal indicators, which led to the recovery of two loaded handguns. The preliminary investigation reveals one of the firearms was reported lost in 2024 out of Baltimore County. The second had no record in Maryland. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

###

 CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

