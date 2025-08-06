Savant Labs to Spotlight Agentic AI at CDAO Chicago 2025

Savant Labs

CEO Chitrang Shah to Lead Discussion on Balancing Analytics Automation With Governance at Scale

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor of the upcoming CDAO Chicago 2025 conference, taking place August 13–14. Hosted by Corinium Intelligence , this premier event brings together leading data and analytics executives from diverse industries to explore how AI and automation are reshaping enterprise decision-making and governance.The conference agenda features a powerful lineup of industry thought leaders. Among them, Savant CEO and Co-Founder Chitrang Shah will moderate a pivotal discussion group titled: “Striking the Right Balance: Automating Data & Analytics with Governance & Control.”The session will explore the critical challenges facing CDAOs today in balancing rapid data access for analytics with the need for responsible governance. Key discussion points will include:● How self-service analytics is changing the pace and quality of decision-making● Whether centralized analytics teams provide clarity – or risk becoming bottlenecks● The role of agentic AI in compliance and audit readiness● Next-gen frameworks for AI governance at enterprise scaleAs AI investments accelerate across industries, data leaders face mounting pressure to modernize analytics processes without sacrificing oversight. Gartner predicts that 75% of enterprises will operationalize AI by 2026, a significant leap from just 10% in 2020. Yet, traditional automation alone can't keep pace with enterprise demands. CDAOs are turning to agentic AI to not only extend their workforce by automating workflows but also accelerate business decisioning using AI agents to reason, plan, and act autonomously, all while maintaining explainability and robust governance.Savant Labs is a driving force in this shift, offering an agentic AI-powered platform purpose-built for business analysts and data users. Its AI agents take on complex, repetitive data work, enabling analysts to focus on higher-value strategic work, all while maintaining strict compliance and audit controls.“AI in analytics is expected today, but that true power is only unlocked when automation is inextricably linked with robust, intelligent governance,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “Striking the right balance determines whether AI drives exponential value or creates unmanageable risk. At CDAO Chicago, we look forward to sharing how Savant Labs’ agentic AI platform uniquely addresses this, empowering enterprises to achieve autonomous analytics with complete confidence and control.”This announcement follows Savant’s recent Summer Release 2025, which included the industry-first launch of its Agentic Analytics Suite™, featuring intelligent agents, built-in Anthropic Claude integration, and advanced governance workflows for enterprises.CDAO Chicago attendees are invited to join Savant Labs at Discussion Group C for an interactive session and to connect directly with the Savant team throughout the event held on August 13-14 at the Hilton Doubletree Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Registration is open for senior executives who wish to attend the event to hear informative keynotes, participate in discussion forums, and network with fellow peers.For a deeper dive into Savant Labs' agentic AI platform and solutions, please visit www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

