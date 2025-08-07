Vibrant’s 'Business Analytics Essentials' is a guide to leveraging data for business success

Business Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know - An insightful resource designed to demystify business analytics for professionals and business leaders. Riyanka Jain, author of Business Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

Riyanka Jain shares invaluable insights on data-driven decision-making in this book.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ new release, Business Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know ( Business Analytics Essentials), authored by Riyanka Jain, is a carefully crafted guide aimed at providing readers with a clear and accessible path to understanding the core principles and practical applications of business analytics. Its focus is on explaining how business analytics can help organizations solve problems, optimize processes, and ultimately make smarter decisions based on data insights. Business Analytics Essentials is now available for purchase on Amazon and at www.vibrantpublishers.com.

The book provides an introduction to the types of analytics and guides the reader through the tools and techniques used in the field. It also covers key topics like the ethical considerations and emerging trends of the field.

Author Riyanka Jain says: “I have witnessed professionals struggle with data, not due to a lack of intelligence, but because analytics was often presented as overly technical or abstract. I wanted to change that.” Keeping with this motivation, the book provides both an understanding of the theoretical concepts and practical insights into the tools and techniques of the field. It comes with several real-world business case studies and online resources designed to equip the reader with practical knowledge to put the concepts they learn into action.

In essence, whether you're just starting out or already have some experience, Business Analytics Essentials is designed to demystify the world of analytics and help you effectively integrate data-driven decision-making into your work.

The book has already garnered praise from early reviewers. Described as “an exceptional guide” and “a well-structured and engaging resource,” it has stood out for its beginner-friendly language and real-world applications. It has been reviewed by over 15 professors from the University of Delhi. One professor noted that the book was “particularly strong in its use of worked examples,” while another said that it “expertly balances theory and practice.” With its practical approach and credibility in academic circles, the book is poised to become a valuable addition to self-learning resources on Business Analytics.

This book is a part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series.

About the Author

Ms. Riyanka Jain is an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi and has more than a decade of experience in Statistics, Marketing, International Business, and Econometrics. Ms. Jain is a dedicated researcher with numerous research contributions in Scopus and UGC CARE-listed journals in areas of management, and has also previously authored two well-received books.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636514154

Hardback - 9781636514178

E-Book - 9781636514161

Boost your Business with Data-Driven Decisions | Business Analytics Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.