New Java Guide by Vibrant Publishers Advances Students from Basic Coding to Professional Application Development

Galley cover of Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond Dr. Lawrence Decamora, author of Java Essentials Volume 2

Dr. Lawrence Decamora combines decades of teaching experience to simplify object-oriented programming in Java Essentials Volume 2

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the galley release of Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond (Java Essentials Volume 2 for short), authored by Dr. Lawrence G. Decamora III, a certified Java expert (SCJP, OCPJP) with over 20 years of experience in academia and software development. The book transforms basic Java programming knowledge into advanced object-oriented development skills essential for professional software engineering. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested reviewers.

Industry demand for Java programmers continues growing across sectors including enterprise software, mobile development, and web applications. Java consistently ranks among the most sought-after programming languages, with object-oriented programming skills being fundamental requirements for advanced development roles.

According to Dr. Decamora, "The transition from understanding basic Java syntax to mastering object-oriented design represents a critical milestone in every programmer's journey. This book provides the structured pathway students need to make that leap confidently."

Java Essentials Volume 2 addresses the significant gap between introductory programming courses and real-world application development. The comprehensive guide systematically progresses through essential topics including reference data types, object-oriented concepts, inheritance principles, and polymorphism implementation. Advanced sections cover exception handling, file I/O operations, the Collections and Generics Framework, and complete desktop application development using AWT and Swing frameworks.

For self-taught programmers and bootcamp graduates, the book offers practical, hands-on experience with real-world coding projects. Each chapter includes examples, exercises, and discussions designed to build confidence while reinforcing professional coding standards used in software development environments.

This book is the highly anticipated sequel to Java Essentials Volume 1, which has already garnered widespread praise for its clarity and practical approach to teaching Java. As Joe Ghalbouni, Founder of LearningWhilePracticing, shared, "Java Essentials Volume 1 is the kind of book I wish existed when I first started programming. Clear, structured, and full of practical insights, it’s a perfect guide for any beginner stepping into the world of Java." Building on this success, Volume 2 continues the journey, offering deeper insights and hands-on guidance for learners eager to advance their Java skills.

Java Essentials Volume 2 is part of the Self-Learning Management Series, designed to provide comprehensive, practical learning resources for students, professionals, and career switchers entering technology fields.

About the Author

Lawrence G. Decamora III, Ph.D. holds Java certifications (SCJP, OCPJP) and brings over two decades of experience combining academic instruction with practical software development. His expertise encompasses both theoretical foundations and real-world application development, making complex programming concepts accessible to learners at all levels.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help professionals, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based publishing house specializing in high-quality educational resources for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, and students since 2011. The company focuses on content-rich, concise, and practical books that address today's fast-paced learning environment and competitive business landscape.

Title: Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN:

Paperback - 9781636516561

E-Book - 9781636516578

Hardback - 9781636516585

What's Inside The Book Java Essentials Volume 2 : Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.