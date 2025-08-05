NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors the legacy of nine esteemed NC women who have made a significant impact on the business community

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter, Founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, announced the nine inductees to the 2025 class. The 2025 class of inductees will be honored on Saturday, November 8, at an Awards Gala held at The Umstead Hotel & Spa at 6 pm.Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina, have a meaningful connection to North Carolina (such as place of birth, education, and/or business location), and demonstrate leadership qualities or a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation that can serve as an inspiration to future generations of North Carolina entrepreneurs. Since its inception, 45 remarkable women have been honored for their outstanding impact on the state’s business landscape.The 2025 Women Business Owner Inductees include:Sally Webb BerryJodi Hill FreeNikki HuebnerRobbie HardyDarleen JonesCarrie PeeleTrish SaemannThe 2025 Advocacy Inductees include:Terry Bradley DunnLiza WeidleThe selection committee, composed of prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, played a crucial role in choosing this year’s inductees. Led by Chair Johnny Bass, President at Bass Business Solutions, the committee included Erica Vazquez, Executive Director of The Women's Business Center of North Carolina; Gala Glow, Founder of Zagrava Women; Bill Warner, Founder and Executive Director of EntreDot; Stephany Connelly, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement at Advance Concrete, LLC; Thomas Schaffer, President of Transitions Financial Strategies, LLC; and Rochelle Stewart, President/Senior Designer at Show Stopping Event Planning.Sponsors supporting this year’s program to date include:Presenting Sponsor: KymanoxGold Sponsor: PDI DrywallSilver Sponsors: Hummingbird Creative Group , Bank of America, Lil Associates, Reify MediaBronze Sponsors: Drucker & Falk, Angus Barn, Excel Body Fitness, First Bank, Gailor Hunt, Gholston Consulting Group, Greensboro Business League, Women Business Center of North CarolinaChampions Sponsors: Jennings, Liles Law, TowerCoFriends of the Hall of Fame: Diamonds Direct, Fafabiotics, Kendra Scott, Lorraine Johnson, Triangle TwirlA full list of inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame since its induction in 2018 can be found at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/winners/ To learn more, visit the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org About the NC Women Business Owners Hall of FameFounded in 2018, the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions to impact women's entrepreneurial development in the state. Inductees must demonstrate leadership qualities and a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation, with a meaningful connection to North Carolina through their place of birth, education, or business location. The Hall of Fame seeks to inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs in North Carolina. To learn more, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.