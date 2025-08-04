Two-Peat: Back-to-Back-to-Back Record-Breaking National Sports Collectors Convention Concludes

“The Largest Cardboard Candystore in the World” Sees Double-Digit Growth in Attendance from 2023 to 2024, and Again, from 2024 to 2025

The National continues to be the hottest ticket in town, and we have our dealers, collectors, fans and corporate partners to thank for helping make this year’s National the best one ever.” — JBJ Promotions NSCC Show Managers

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc. (NSCC) celebrated the conclusion of this year’s five-day event by announcing a second consecutive year of record attendance.“The National continues to be the hottest ticket in town, and we have our dealers, collectors, fans and corporate partners to thank for helping make this year’s National the best one ever,” said the JBJ Promotions show managers. “This industry continues to explode, and at The National, we’re making sure the hobby remains at the core of that growth.”Highlights of this year’s National included:More Dealers, More Cards, More Action!In response to significant dealer demand, this year’s National had a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet – with nearly 20% more space for vendors that included a new upstairs area with 75 additional vendors. The new space was a fan favorite throughout the five days.Hobby-Focused Celebrity ActivationsFrom Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, fans were treated to exciting meet-and-greets with hobby-themed moments. Brady was in Chicago promoting the opening of a new Card Vault by Tom Brady location in Chicago across from Wrigley Field. He surprised and delighted NSCC attendees with an appearance at the Card Vault by Tom Brady booth, where one-of-a-kind Brady collectibles were featured and Brady signed “one-of-one” new pieces.Rob Gronkowski was a guest at eBay’s booth, where he thrilled fans by autographing multiple footballs that he tossed into the crowd, including one delivered into the audience with an epic on-stage spike.Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, also guests of eBay, made a stage appearance surrounded by hundreds of fans who had opportunities to win signed basketballs by answering Antetokounmpo trivia.More Families, More KidsWhile The National has always been a family-friendly environment, this year there was a noticeable increase in the number of families, young children and teenagers actively engaging in trading.The National is doing its part to invest in the hobby by launching its Youth Collector Clubs Initiative through a collaboration with Chicago native and former MLB star Curtis Granderson’s Chicago Sports and Educational Academy. The Initiative is an educational program that introduces kids to the exciting world of sports card collecting while guiding them through lessons in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, negotiation, design, and community building—skills that can shape future career paths.One-of-a-Kind Celebrity Signing MomentsOn a day off from game play, Chicago area fans were treated to celebrity autograph signings by many of the current starting lineup of the Chicago Cubs, including Pete Crowe-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Michael Bush and Kyle Tucker.But perhaps the greatest signing moments came on Saturday when Dave Hunt of Hunt Auctions surprised and delighted Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols with a one-of-a-kind 500 Home Run Club baseball signed by Babe Ruth and all but two athletes who had previously crossed the 500 home run mark. Cabrera and Pujols both signed the ball, adding their names to what will be one of the most sought-after collectibles once it goes onto the market, likely this fall.Motor City 2028!The 2026 and 2027 National Sports Collectors Conventions will take place in this year’s location at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois right outside the City of Chicago. On Saturday, the JBJ Productions team announced that the 2028 NSCC will be held in Detroit, Michigan at Huntington Place in downtown. This will mark the first time in its history the NSCC will set up in Detroit. In 2029, The National heads right back to Rosemont, making Chicagoland the host of the convention for four of the next five years.“Whether you’re coming to the National to find the gems in the dollar boxes, do million dollar deals, get autographs from your favorite past and present stars or simply take a stroll through the candystore to soak it all in, you’re welcome at The National, and we look forward to seeing you next year,” said the JBJ Productions team.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

