Tickets to the 46th National Sports Collectors Convention on Sale Beginning Cyber Monday

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports memorabilia fans, card collectors and folks young and old can begin buying their tickets to the 46th National beginning Monday, December 1st at 10am CST by visiting the event’s website and selecting from a number of ticket options. The 5-day event spanning July 29th through August 2rd of 2026 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, building on historic double digit percentage attendance growth at the 2025 show, also held in Rosemont.The National is the largest annual gathering of sports fans, collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in collecting trading cards, autographs and other related memorabilia, and the full event is open to the public. A record 170 sports superstars were on hand for autograph signing opportunities last summer in Rosemont, and well over 100,000 attendees are anticipated over the course of the five-day event in 2026.Advance tickets begin at $25 for single person, single day general admission, with an additional 5-day early entry ticket that spans all days of the show, and with two VIP level packages, one of which provides an “all-access” VIP level experience.In response to significant dealer demand, the 2025 National had a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet – with nearly 20% more space for vendors that included a new upstairs area in Hall G with 75 additional vendors. In 2026, The National will expand on the Hall G success by adding 150 more dealer tables there and on the main floor, with the new International Pavillion showcase in Hall G with international vendors displaying soccer and Trading Card Games, along with new corporate activation areas.Also for 2026, the very popular National Trade Nights returns for a third year, as does the Breaker’s Pavillion, with 55,000 square feet of space dedicated to the exciting world of live case breaks.“The 2025 edition of The National was record-breaking in many ways, and 2026 promises to be even bigger, more exciting and more engaging” said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facefook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.About the National Sports Collectors Convention The National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

