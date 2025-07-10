Former MLB Star Curtis Granderson and The National Sports Collectors Convention Launch Youth Collector Clubs Initiative

Powered by the National Sports Collectors Convention, The Educational Program Will Teach Kids Career and Life Skills through Sports Card Collecting and Trading

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc. (NSCC), in collaboration with Curtis Granderson’s Chicagoland Baseball and Educational Academy (CBEA), is proud to announce the launch of the Youth Collector Clubs Initiative—a groundbreaking educational program that introduces kids to the exciting world of sports card collecting while teaching valuable life and career skills.The NSCC begins the first of a three-year residence in Chicago this July 30th through August 3rd at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The event is the largest event of its kind in the United States.The Youth Collector Clubs Initiative is centered around a comprehensive curriculum that leverages the fun and fundamentals of collecting and trading sports cards. The goal is to ignite a passion for the hobby in young collectors while guiding them through lessons in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, negotiation, design, and community building—skills that can shape future career paths.NSCC, a staple in the collector world for over 45 years, understands the deeper skills involved in collecting: entrepreneurial thinking, market analysis, capitalism in action, pricing strategies, and even the kinds of decision-making frameworks used by Wall Street traders.The timing couldn’t be better. The global sports memorabilia and trading card market, valued at $33 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to $271.2 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. And, more kids are getting into the hobby. Data from CSA’s Chantilly show and the Philly show – two of the largest collectors shows each year – saw attendance at kids’ trade nights events nearly triple from 2023 to 2025.“As a leader in the collector community, the National Sports Collectors Convention is always looking for opportunities to invest in the hobby’s future,” said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers. “Curtis Granderson’s Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy is the perfect collaborator to help bring the Youth Collector Clubs Initiative to life.”“The Youth Collector Clubs Initiative fits well with CBEA’s goal of using sports to introduce kids to life skills and potential career paths that inspire them,” said Curtis Granderson. “The National Sports Collectors Convention has built a strong and fun curriculum for the kids, and we are thrilled to be the first organization to help them get this program rolling.”As part of this year’s National Sports Collectors Convention, a select group of youth participants will enjoy a VIP “immersion experience.” This includes curated access to top dealers, interactive exhibits, and exclusive meet-and-greets with legendary sports figures. This in-person experience marks the second phase of a full-year curriculum, setting the foundation for long-term engagement in the hobby.FUNDRAISING AUCTIONPristine Auction is partnering with NSCC to raise funds to underwrite the Initiative and support CBEA. Pristine will host a charity auction, which will begin on July 14th and include some amazing collectibles and experiences available exclusively through Pristineauction.com . To bid on items, participants can register and bid at Pristineauction.com. The auction begins at 9pm CST on July 14th and ends at 9pm CST on Aug 4th.The 45th NATIONALThis year’s National is expected to be the largest in its 45-year history. It will have a 30% larger footprint than the previous year – 650,000 square feet - and nearly 20% more space for vendors. Promoters anticipate well over 100,000 fans over the course of the five-day event.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.Please visit www.tristarproductions.com/National for more information on the Tristar Autograph Pavilion, and to purchase autograph tickets.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”About the Chicagoland Baseball and Educational AcademyA native of Chicago, Curtis Granderson observed firsthand—throughout his Major League Baseball career—how many children lacked access to organized sports and mentorship. To close that gap, he established the Curtis Granderson Foundation, supporting youth-oriented initiatives across the country. In fall 2016, he expanded this effort by founding the Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy (CBEA) at his alma mater, the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC).His incredibly generous gift to the university helped build state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor training facilities and upgraded the baseball stadium to enrich and improve the lives of Chicago youth by connecting community-based sports programs to NCAA Division I facilities and education provided by CBEA at UIC—available free of charge. 