Dr. Seth Bernstein and Dr. Lisa Benham Recognized with the 2025 Healthcare Impact Award

Drs. Bernstein & Benham of B&B Optometry win the 2025 Healthcare Impact Award for advancing eye care, education, and community health in Southern California.

We’re passionate about helping patients understand their eye health and empowering them with the tools they need to protect their vision for life.” — Dr. Seth Bernstein

YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Seth Bernstein and Dr. Lisa Benham, lead optometrists at B&B Optometry , have been named recipients of the 2025 Healthcare Impact Award. This prestigious recognition honors healthcare professionals who prioritize patient education and make a meaningful difference in their local communities and beyond.The Healthcare Impact Award celebrates doctors and providers who not only deliver exceptional care, but also empower patients with knowledge, elevate access to services, and improve overall public health. Dr. Bernstein and Dr. Benham were selected for their outstanding dedication to these values and their contributions to vision care in Southern California.As the driving force behind B&B Optometry, with locations in Yorba Linda and Corona, Dr. Bernstein and Dr. Benham have built a patient-first practice rooted in education, innovation, and accessibility. The clinic offers cutting-edge diagnostic tools such as the iCare retinal camera and collaborates with NVision for advanced refractive surgery care. They also provide pro bono vision services to individuals in financial need, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to equitable care.“Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is a true honor,” said Dr. Bernstein. “We’re passionate about helping patients understand their eye health and empowering them with the tools they need to protect their vision for life.” Dr. Benham added, “Educating our patients and giving back to our community has always been at the heart of what we do. This award affirms our mission.”In addition to their clinical work, Dr. Bernstein and Dr. Benham are active in community outreach, offering educational seminars, back-to-school vision screenings, and local health initiatives. Their efforts have led to improved awareness of eye health and enhanced access to quality optometric services in the region.Dr. Seth Bernstein and Dr. Lisa Benham lead B&B Optometry, serving patients in Yorba Linda and Corona, California. They are known for delivering comprehensive, compassionate eye care through advanced diagnostics and a focus on patient education. Their mission is to make quality vision care accessible and understandable to all.About the Healthcare Impact Award:The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local community and beyond. It honors individuals who go beyond clinical excellence to serve, educate, and uplift the communities they serve.

