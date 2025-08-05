Plastic Surgeon in The Woodlands Describes Benefits of Facelift Surgery

Sabrina A. Lahiri, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in The Woodlands, discusses the common advantages of facelift surgery.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Sabrina A. Lahiri, MD, FACS – a double board-certified plastic surgeon in The Woodlands – patients who wish to dramatically enhance their facial appearance can often benefit from aesthetic surgery. Dr. Lahiri explains that at her practice, one of the most sought-after facial enhancement procedures is facelift surgery.This popular option aims to address common signs of aging, such as sagging skin, wrinkles, and loss of facial volume. Dr. Lahiri notes that, when performed by an experienced surgeon, the procedure can create a noticeably more refreshed and youthful look.Below, Dr. Lahiri describes several key benefits that patients often appreciate about facelift surgery:• Targeted improvement: The procedure can specifically address concerns such as jowls, creases, and loose skin along the neck.• Customized approach: Facelift surgery can be tailored to meet each patient’s unique needs and aesthetic goals.• Comprehensive rejuvenation: It is often combined with other facial procedures, such as eyelid surgery or a forehead lift, for optimal results.• A long-lasting outcome: A top-quality facelift procedure can produce results that can last for many years.• Natural-looking effects: When performed by a qualified and skilled surgeon, facelift surgery can achieve a balanced, harmonious enhancement.For individuals considering facelift surgery, Dr. Lahiri advises consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to discuss candidacy, surgical options, and realistic expectations for recovery and results.About Sabrina A. Lahiri, MD, FACSDr. Sabrina Lahiri is a double board-certified plastic surgeon known for her exceptional results and dedication to patient satisfaction. A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, Dr. Lahiri completed her General Surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center, followed by advanced training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami. In addition to being certified by both The American Board of Surgery (ABS) and The American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Lahiri is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. At her practice serving The Woodlands and greater Houston area, she offers a wide range of procedures – from facelift surgery to tummy tuck surgery to breast augmentation and beyond. Dr. Lahiri is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lahiri and her practice, visit lahiriplasticsurgery.com and pluviamedicalspa.com or find the practice on social media (facebook.com/sabrina.lahiri and @pluviamedspa).To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.lahiriplasticsurgery.com/procedures/face-procedures/plastic-surgeon-in-the-woodlands-describes-benefits-of-facelift-surgery/ ###Lahiri Plastic Surgery119 Vision Park BlvdShenandoah, TX 77384(281) 419-1123Rosemont Media

