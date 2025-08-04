City Beat News Recognizes Three Insurance Agencies for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three insurance agencies recently earned 11 straight Spectrum Awards for providing stellar customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From East Coast to West Coast, three insurance agencies were recently honored by City Beat News for their long-standing reputations for customer service and satisfaction. All three just received their 11th consecutive Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.Michaud Insurance Agency, Inc. of Bonita Springs, Florida, is a family-owned boutique agency specializing in personal asset protection and small commercial insurance coverage in Southwest Florida and beyond. The team at Michaud is dedicated to not only meeting clients’ needs but also ensuring full client satisfaction. With years of experience in the industry and knowledge of all the state requirements, Michaud Insurance Agency is well positioned to protect its clients’ interests and guarantee they receive the best policies at the most competitive rates. Consistently providing service at that level has led the agency to earn the 11 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FAGAN-and-MICHAUD-INSURANCE-AGENCY-INC-BONITA-SPRINGS-FL RIGHTSURE Insurance Group in Tucson, Arizona, is an independent agency working with the nation’s top insurance carriers to provide effective, affordable insurance options for clients throughout the United States. The agency offers personal insurance policies as well as a complete menu of commercial insurance products for businesses of all types and sizes. Its risk management experts help customers determine the coverage needed to protect their family, vehicles, home, business and more. As independent insurance agents, the team members at RIGHTSURE work directly for customers, taking the time to get to know them and their needs. Customer service like this has resulted in the 11 straight Spectrum Awards for the agency. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/RIGHTSURE-INSURANCE-GROUP-TUCSON-AZ Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency, Inc. of Santa Barbara, California, was established more than 40 years ago by President Gerald “Ray” Stevens. Today, it is still family owned and operated, specializing in Medicare and individual/family health insurance. At Stevens & Associates, they provide every client with the attention and effort they deserve, which has long been a hallmark of the company. The agency is founded on honesty, integrity and hard work and aims to be the best at what it does thanks to its affordable coverage, personalized concierge service and nationally recognized advisors. Its dedication to customer service has earned the agency the 11 straight Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STEVENS-AND-ASSOCIATES-INSURANCE-AGENCY-INC-SANTA-BARBARA-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

